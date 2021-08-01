Pivetta gave up three runs and three hits in 4 ⅔ innings. He had allowed just two hits over 11 ⅔ scoreless innings in two previous starts — both this season — against the Rays. The right-hander was pulled after 6 ⅔ no-hit innings on June 24 at Tampa Bay, joining Babe Ruth (May 20, 1916 against the St. Louis Browns) as the only Red Sox pitchers to be removed from a game with no hits allowed in six or more innings.