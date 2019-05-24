Tampa Bay Rays (29-18, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (25-24, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.31 ERA, .99 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.22 ERA, .99 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 14-12 in home games. Cleveland has hit 51 home runs as a team this season. Carlos Santana leads them with eight, averaging one every 20.9 at-bats.

The Rays are 16-7 in road games. Tampa Bay has slugged .441, good for fourth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .606 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and eight home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 7-2. Ryan Yarbrough notched his third victory and Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Adam Plutko registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 48 hits and has 28 RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and has 27 RBIs. Tommy Pham has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee), Oscar Mercado: day-to-day (hip), Roberto Perez: day-to-day (head).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Daniel Robertson: day-to-day (illness), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (left hand contusion), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

