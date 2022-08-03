Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully

“OMG. Such sad news. A great man and the best sportscaster to ever call a game. His voice will live on our minds and hearts forevermore. RIP dear Vin.” — Ralph Lawler, former voice of the Los Angeles Clippers for 41 years, via Twitter.

“Growing up in LA, he was the voice I always heard. Back when I played my first big league game against the Dodgers, we were playing them in Toronto. The next day, I was watching my at-bats from that game. The sound was on, and normally the sound isn’t on, but I put it on and I heard Vin Scully, talking about me being a hometown guy from California. It meant the world to me. It was a really goosebump moment for me just hearing him say my name.” — Chris Woodward, Texas Rangers manager and former Dodgers coach in a statement.