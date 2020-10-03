___

“Nobody like him. Authentic power and greatness.” — Five-time All-Star and perfect game pitcher David Cone.

___

“Bob Gibson - the ultimate competitor and my favorite pitcher of all time. I wish I had the chance to meet you and talk baseball for a little bit.” — Chicago White Sox star Lucas Giolito, who threw a no-hitter this year.

AD

___

“When it rains, it pours. We knew he wasn’t in great shape the last couple days and somewhat recently, but it’s another big loss. It’s hard to swallow. It’s a big loss for our organization. He stood up for himself, he stood up for his teammates. He was an elite athlete. I think he would have enjoyed playing on this team. We’re going to miss him.” — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Gibson died less than a month after the death of his longtime St. Louis teammate, Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock.

AD

___

“I started my love affair with Cardinals baseball listening to Harry Caray call Bob Gibson’s pitching. I was a young girl, living in a small town, sitting w/my Great Uncle as he taught me the game while we listened on his burgundy transistor radio. Thank you Mr. Gibson.” — Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

AD

___

“He was so good baseball had to change the rules.” — 14-time All-Star slugger Alex Rodriguez.

___

“As much as I wanted be, tried to be like Bob Gibson, there was only one Bob Gibson!” — Four-time 20-game winner Dave Stewart.

___

“We will miss you dearly. A standard setter on the mound your entire career and one of the most feared competitors to ever play the game of baseball! I totally enjoyed my conversations with you in Cooperstown.” — Two-time AL MVP Frank Thomas.

___

“The city of St. Louis and myself are hurting tonight. The great Bob Gibson has passed away.” — Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who was born and raised in the St. Louis area.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports