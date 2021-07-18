In the bottom of the 10th inning, Travis Jankowski started at second base and advanced to third on Jean Segura’s bunt. With the Marlins playing a five-man infield with one out, Realmuto powered an 0-2 fastball from Miami’s Yimi Garcia to the opposite field for his second career walk-off homer.
Jose Alvarado pitched a scoreless top of the 10th for Philadelphia on Sunday, stranding Miami’s runner at second base.
The game went to extra innings because of Jesus Aguilar’s two-run homer off Phillies closer Ranger Suarez in the top of the ninth.
The regularly scheduled game is scheduled to begin close to 2 p.m. with the Phillies sending top starter Zack Wheeler to the mound against Miami’s Braxton Garrett. Garrett is replacing the injured Pablo Lopez.
