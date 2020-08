“I didn’t think it was gonna go out,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s where you feel like you got a break. And we kept adding on it.”

Added Realmuto: “I haven’t had a homer that unique. I thought I got under, but I got lucky.”

Shortstop Trea Turner hit his sixth homer to lead off the first, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, but that was all the Nationals could muster off Arrieta (2-3). The former Cy Young Award winner needed just 54 pitches to breeze through five innings. He struck out only one, but induced three inning-ending double plays.

The last of those came in the fifth, immediately after which a downpour finished Arrieta’s night.

Washington hit into four double plays on the night and was 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

“We just didn’t have any timely hitting,” manager Dave Martinez said

Eaton hit a solo homer in the sixth to pull the Nationals within 4-2, but Philadelphia scored the next inning when Roman Quinn beat Turner’s throw home on Andrew McCutchen’s fielder’s choice grounder. Alec Bohm added an RBI single on the eighth.

“Having an offense that can score four, five, six runs a game puts you in consistent position to win games. ...,” Arrieta said. “Our offense is no issue, especially with some of the additions we made.”

Fedde (1-2) gave up four runs while allowing seven hits and a walk in five innings, and the rain delay also ended his night. He struck out one and has six strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings this season.

Bryce Harper, who won the 2015 NL MVP during a seven-year stint with the Nationals before joining Philadelphia last season, was 1 for 3 with two intentional walks in his first game against Washington this year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Jose Alvarez, who was placed on the injury list with a testicular contusion after getting hit by a liner Thursday, isn’t supposed to throw for two weeks from the date he was injured. It’s uncertain how quickly he could return to the bullpen after he resumes throwing. ... LHP Ranger Suarez has at least two more rehab outings. Suarez hasn’t pitched this season after testing positive for COVID-19 before camp. He’ll pitch out of the bullpen once he returns.

Nationals: INF Howie Kendrick was out of the lineup for a routine off day. He had played three days in a row after missing five games with a hamstring injury. “I want to make sure that we continue to have him for the rest of the year,” Martinez said.

ROBLES’ BULLET

Washington CF Victor Robles made a stellar two-part play in the sixth. He first leaped to track down Bohm’s fly to deep center, then zipped a throw on the fly to first to double off Jean Segura, who was already around second when Robles made the catch. “Amazing,” Fedde said. “I yelled in the clubhouse when I saw it. There’s not many people in the world that can make that play.”

BEEP, BEEP

Philadelphia recorded a season-high four stolen bases, with McCutchen and Quinn both stealing second twice.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (2-2, 3.10), who gave up four runs in a career-low 2 2/3 innings at Atlanta on Friday, starts for Philadelphia as the series continues.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.99) is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA in nine career starts against the Phillies.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports