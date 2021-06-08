A seven-time All-Star, Sale was 103-62 with 2.89 ERA in his first nine major league seasons, joining the Red Sox in 2017 and leading them to the World Series championship the next year. But he had the worst year of his career in 2019, posting a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA, and then he missed all of last season following March 2020 surgery to replace the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.