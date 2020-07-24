The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston pitchers had an ERA of 4.70 last year while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last season.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
