Yankees: To make room for Urshela, they placed INF Chris Gittens on the 10-day injured list, a day after he stepped on his bat running out of the box and sprained his right ankle. … The Yankees’ lineup was bolstered not only by the return of Urshlea, but also catcher Gary Sánchez, sidelined Saturday with mid-back spasms. Slugger Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka, both on the COVID-19 IL, are expected to return to the lineup this week.