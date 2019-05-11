Seattle Mariners (20-21, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (20-19, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-3, 5.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (1-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox are 9-7 in home games. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the majors. Mookie Betts leads the club with an OBP of .394.

The Mariners are 13-10 on the road. Seattle has slugged .466, good for second in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .592 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and nine home runs. The Red Sox won the last meeting 14-1. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his fourth victory and Mitch Moreland went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Erik Swanson registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .472. Rafael Devers is 15-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 22 extra base hits and has 21 RBIs. Edwin Encarnacion is 9-for-33 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

