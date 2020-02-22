Narron spent the previous three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, mostly as bench coach to another former Red Sox interim manager, Torey Lovullo.
Narron has also managed the Texas Rangers (2001-02) and Cincinnati Reds (2005-07) after playing eight big league seasons as a catcher.
