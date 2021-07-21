Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) struck out six in 3 2/3 hitless innings on Tuesday in his second rehab start for Double-A Portland. “He was a little bit off mechanically early on,” Cora said. “That’s part of the progression. He settled down and he was able to repeat his delivery. Everybody’s very happy with the way the outing went.” ... RHP Ryan Brasier (left calf strain) has resumed baseball activities, but Cora said it “will not be easy. It’s going to be a process.”