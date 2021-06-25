Yankees: Britton came out with one out in the eighth after throwing a pitch in the dirt to Renfroe. He was replaced by Luis Cessa. … Manager Aaron Boone said RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain) is throwing at 75 feet but isn’t yet ready to stretch beyond that. … Boone said RHP Luis Severino, who return from Tommy John surgery was interrupted by a strained right hamstring, has been running and throwing. He could possibly be throwing off a mound in the next 5-10 days.