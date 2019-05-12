Seattle Mariners (20-22, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-19, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (5-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Red Sox are 10-7 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with a mark of .399.

The Mariners are 13-11 on the road. Seattle has hit a league-leading 77 home runs this season. Jay Bruce leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 47 hits and is batting .326. Mitch Moreland is 8-for-28 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 22 extra base hits and is batting .227. Domingo Santana has nine hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.