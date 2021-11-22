A former infielder who was a member of Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, Cora is 284-202 in three seasons as manager.
In his first year, 2018, he led the club to a franchise-record 108 victories and a World Series title. Cora was let go a year later when he was identified as the ringleader in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
After Ron Roenicke managed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Cora was brought back to the Boston dugout. The Red Sox went 92-70, then beat the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the divisional round before losing to the Astros in the ALCS.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” he said. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of.”
