Red Sox place SP Nathan Eovaldi on IL with back inflammation

SEATTLE — The Boston Red Sox placed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with lower back inflammation.
Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts. The move with Eovaldi was retroactive to June 9.
Boston had already altered it rotation to give Eovaldi more recovery time before his next turn. The Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta for Tuesday’s series opener against Oakland. Manager Alex Cora said Sunday the team was awaiting info on how Eovaldi was responding to treatment before slotting the rest of the rotation for the series against Oakland.
