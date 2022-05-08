Red Sox scratch Wacha, put him on IL; Houck starts instead

BOSTON — Red Sox right-hander Michael Wacha has been scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the 15-day injured list.
About an hour after Cora’s media session, the team decided to put Wacha on the injured list with what was described as “left intercostal irritation.”
Right-hander Tyler Danish was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill his roster spot.
The 30-year-old Wacha (3-0, 1.38 ERA) signed a one-year, $7 million deal during spring training. He has been one of the team’s best starters, allowing two or fewer runs and going five-plus innings in each of his last four starts.
Right-hander Tanner Houck (2-2, 5.14) will take his place against Chicago lefty Dallas Keuchel (1-3, 8.40).
Last-place Boston (10-18) enters having lost four straight and 13 of 17.
