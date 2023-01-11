Red Sox sign Devers, the homegrown star who stuck around

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora had a sense that Rafael Devers would be sticking around during a high-level, mid-December meeting in the Dominican Republic when the rough terms of a new deal were discussed.

“His eyes got as big as when he sees a fastball right down the middle,” Cora said on Wednesday at a Fenway Park news conference to announce a 10-year deal that will pay Devers $331 million through 2033.