The 31-year-old Andriese made one start and 15 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, posting a 4.50 ERA. Andriese has been a starter and reliever throughout his career, including during four seasons with AL East-rival Tampa Bay.
The option includes an escalator of up to $1 million for innings — $250,000 each for 120, 130, 140 and 150. He can also earn $500,000 in performance bonuses based on innings, $125,000 for 120, 130, 140 and 150.
Boston also claimed catcher Deivy Grullón off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.
