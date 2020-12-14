Renfroe homered twice in the postseason, including a drive in the World Series, and drove in seven runs. He went 4 for 23 (.174) and struck out 11 times.
In three games at Fenway Park over his career, he is 4 for 11 with two homers runs and five RBIs.
Renfroe turns 29 next month. He can make up to $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, topping at 500.
