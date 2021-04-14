Verdugo had five hits in the doubleheader and capped the day with his second homer of the season in the seventh inning.

José Berríos (2-1) surrendered four runs in 4 1/3 innings for Minnesota, giving up four hits and three walks. Berríos walked Franchy Cordero with the bases loaded for the first run of the fifth before departing.

The Twins have lost five straight.

The Red Sox won the first game 3-2. Nathan Eovaldi (2-1) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings for the Red Sox. Matt Barnes earned his second save.

Kenta Maeda (1-1) was undone by Minnesota’s defense in the second inning, including his own throwing error that allowed a run to score. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on seven hits and two walks.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 4

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Bo Bichette homered twice, including a game-ending drive leading off the ninth inning that lifted Toronto over New York.

Bichette drove a pitch from Chad Green (0-2) the opposite way to right-center field as Toronto took two of three from its AL East rival.

Alejandro Kirk also homered for the Blue Jays. Rafael Dolis (1-0) worked the ninth to get the win.

Aaron Judge hit two home runs for the Yankees.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 0

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as Milwaukee beat Chicago.

Burnes (1-1) allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth.

Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to lead off the first against Jake Arrieta (2-1) and scored on Travis Shaw’s single. Shaw moved to third on Avisaíl García’s double and came home on Omar Narváez’s sacrifice fly.

Shaw extended the lead to 3-0 with a homer to left center in the third.

NATIONALS 6, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and Washington threw its first regular-season shutout at St. Louis.

Ross (1-0) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run.

Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive in the third off Adam Wainwright (0-2).

GIANTS 3, REDS 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto pitched neatly into the sixth inning before exiting with a tight lat muscle, and San Francisco finished off Cincinnati.

Cueto (2-0) removed himself from the game after fanning Nick Castellanos for the second out in the sixth. The 35-year-old Cueto surrendered three hits and walked none while striking out four.

San Francisco scored twice in the fifth off Tyler Mahle (1-1).

Austin Slater doubled to right-center field on an 0-2 pitch to score Brandon Crawford. Slater advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored on Curt Casali’s grounder.

ROYALS 6, ANGELS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and Kansas City past Los Angeles.

Pérez drove in two runs and went went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.

Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from the Angels.

Keller (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run and four hits, striking out five and walking one.

Griffin Canning (0-1) went five innings and permitted two runs and six hits.

