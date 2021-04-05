The Red Sox finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last year.
The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.22.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (left elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).
