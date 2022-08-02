Red Sox to pay Hosmer minimum, Padres owe more than $43.56M

NEW YORK — The Red Sox will be responsible for paying Eric Hosmer only the major league minimum salary after acquiring him from the Padres.
San Diego will pay $6,786,813 this year, which covers all but $246,154 of the $7,032,967 Hosmer is owed for the rest of this season. Hosmer has a $20 million salary, and 64 days were left in the 182-day season.
Hosmer has the right to opt out of the final three seasons of his $144 million, eight-year contract, a deal that has $13 million salaries in each of those years.
The trade includes $36.78 million in conditional cash if he keeps the contract: $12.28 million in 2023, $12.26 million in 2024 and $12.24 million in 2025. That leaves the Red Sox to pay $720,000 next year, $740,000 in 2024 and $760,000 in 2025, matching the major league minimum in each of those seasons.
Boston sent minor league left-hander Jay Groome to the Padres and also received a pair of minor leaguers: infielder Max Ferguson and outfielder Corey Rosier.
