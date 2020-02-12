The $48 million is equal to half of what Price is owed for the remainder of the $217 million, seven-year contract he agreed to with Boston ahead of the 2016 season. He is due $32 million in each of the next three seasons.

Betts has a $27 million salary this year and is eligible for free agency.

AD

Boston’s net savings of $43 million this year — Betts’ salary and half of Price’s — drops the team’s projected luxury tax payroll below the $208 million threshold. The Red Sox paid $11.95 million in tax following their World Series title in 2018 and $13.4 million in tax after missing the playoffs last year.

AD

If the Red Sox exceed the threshold for the third straight season, they would pay at a 50% rate on the first $20 million over, a 62% rate on the amount over $228 million and a 95% rate on the amount above $248 million.

As part of the trade, Boston acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher-infielder Connor Wong.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports