Asked to pick the most valuable player on the 2021 Red Sox, manager Alex Cora looked beyond the impressive numbers put up by Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Renfroe and several other offensive stars by diplomatically declining to pick one name from the bunch. “There are guys who are having monster seasons, but when you break it down everyone has contributed, and that’s why we’re in this position,” Cora said. “I don’t think it’s fair to say this guy or that guy. As a group, they’ve been amazing.”