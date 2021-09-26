The game resumed after four minutes, and the Red Sox posted a note on the scoreboard that said: “The cause of the alarm was investigated and no further action is required. Thank you for your patience and enjoy the game.”
A Red Sox spokesman said the alarm was due to a faulty sprinkler head. There were no injuries or damages, he said.
The Red Sox and Yankees entered their last meeting of the regular season tied with 88-67 records, in position to meet in the AL wild-card game. The winner of Sunday’s game would take the lead in the race to host the one-game playoff.
___
