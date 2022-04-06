Red Sox-Yankees opener pushed back to Friday due to forecast

Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox had been the scheduled starting pitchers.

NEW YORK — The season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees in New York was postponed by a day until Friday because of weather.

Meeting in an opener for the first time since 2005, the Yankees and Red Sox had been scheduled as the first game of a major league season pushed back from March 31 because of a 99-day lockout. With the rainout, the first game becomes the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, a 2:20 p.m. EDT start.