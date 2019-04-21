Cincinnati Reds (8-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (11-11, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati can secure a series sweep over San Diego with a win.

The Padres are 4-8 on their home turf. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .288 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .365.

The Reds are 3-7 on the road. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .255 is last in the majors. Tucker Barnhart leads the club with an OBP of .380. The Reds won the last meeting 4-2. Luis Castillo recorded his second victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Eric Lauer registered his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with six home runs and has 13 RBIs. Austin Hedges is 4-for-36 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Winker leads the Reds with six home runs and has 10 RBIs. Yasiel Puig is 7-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 6-4, .188 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.