The right-hander was awarded $13 million over the Indians’ $11 million offer in 2019, a year after winning a raise to $6,525,000 against Cleveland’s $5.3 million offer. Bauer donated his extra winnings in 2018 to charity in what he called “69 days of giving” — an online campaign that leaned on sexual innuendo and a reference to marijuana to raise awareness.
Bauer said MLB labor relations department representatives attempted to use the operation to “demean my character” in the 2019 hearing.
“That kind of put a black mark on what I thought was a really well-argued case on both sides,” said Bauer, an unreserved right-hander who maintains he never plans to sign a multiyear contract.
Bauer can become a free agent after the 2020 season. An All-Star in 2018, his results slipped significantly last season when he went 2-5 with a 6.39 ERA in 10 starts with the Reds. The left him 11-13 overall with a 4.48 ERA in 34 games with Cleveland and Cincinnati.
The 13 losses were a career high, and his ERA was the second-highest for a full season.
Bauer was the most expensive of the Reds’ potential arbitration cases. He’ll be part of a rotation that’s counted on to help break a streak of six straight losing seasons. Anthony DeSclafani also was eligible for arbitration after making $2,125,000 last season while going 9-9.
Reliever Michael Lorenzen and catcher Curt Casali also were arbitration eligible.
Bauer trails only Joey Votto ($25 million) on the Reds’ payroll this year. All-Star Sonny Gray has a $10.2 million base salary, and left-hander Wade Miley gets $6 million as part of a two-year, $15 million deal he signed with the Reds last month.
All-Star Luis Castillo made $557,500 last year and is expected to receive only a small raise.
