Goodwin struggled with the Reds, batting just .163 in 49 at-bats. The 30-year-old played the first half of the season with the Los Angeles Angels.
Casali, 32, spent the past three seasons in Cincinnati and hit .224 with six homers in 76 at-bats in 2020.
The 30-year-old Farmer is a versatile player who can play all positions on the infield and is even an option at catcher. He hit .266 last season.
The Reds also declined to offer a contract to right-hander R.J. Alaniz, who pitched in 12 big league games in 2019.
