Reds, Guardians postponed by rain, teams will play Thursday

CLEVELAND — Steady rain and a wet forecast postponed Wednesday night’s series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians have been postponed at Progressive Field by bad weather four times already this season, forcing them to play three doubleheaders.
Cincinnati won the series opener on Tuesday night, scoring the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to win 5-4. At 10-26, the Reds have baseball’s worst record.
