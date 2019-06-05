Cincinnati Reds (28-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-29, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (2-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (4-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals St. Louis and Cincinnati will meet at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are 14-14 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has slugged .413 this season. John Brebbia leads the club with a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Reds are 11-16 in division games. Cincinnati is slugging .409 as a unit. Derek Dietrich leads the team with a slugging percentage of .700. The Reds won the last meeting 4-1. Luis Castillo recorded his sixth victory and Jose Peraza went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Genesis Cabrera registered his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 28 extra base hits and is batting .250. Paul Goldschmidt has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Dietrich leads the Reds with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .700. Nick Senzel is 14-for-45 with six doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .305 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Alex Reyes: 10-day IL (finger), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

