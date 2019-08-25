Cincinnati Reds (60-68, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (54-75, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-10, 4.06 ERA) Pirates: Dario Agrazal (2-3, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Reds -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will host Cincinnati in a meeting of division rivals.

The Pirates are 23-37 against opponents from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .329.

The Reds are 28-34 against division opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.20, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 4.27. The Pirates won the last meeting 14-0. Trevor Williams earned his sixth victory and Colin Moran went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Alex Wood registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 72 extra base hits and is batting .275. Starling Marte is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Freddy Galvis leads the Reds with 137 hits and is batting .280. Aristides Aquino is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Joey Votto: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.