Los Angeles Angels (56-58, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (53-58, fourth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (2-2, 5.66 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (6-6, 4.07 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Luis Castillo. Castillo pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Reds are 30-26 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.02. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.69 ERA.

The Angels are 27-30 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .439 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .669 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 37 home runs. The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Castillo secured his 11th victory and Nick Senzel went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Cincinnati. Taylor Cole took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits and is batting .257. Jose Iglesias is 10-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Trout leads the Angels with 114 hits and has 88 RBIs. Matt Thaiss is 9-for-29 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels: 2-8, .211 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: 10-day IL (shoulder), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), Felix Pena: 60-day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Bard: 10-day IL (triceps), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (foot), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

