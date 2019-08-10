Chicago Cubs (63-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (55-59, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (8-8, 3.06 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.26 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer went seven innings, surrendering one run and striking out 11. The Reds are 25-29 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.05, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 2.69.

The Cubs are 26-22 against NL Central Division opponents. Chicago has slugged .453, good for fourth in the majors. Javier Baez leads the club with a .556 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 28 home runs. The Reds won the last meeting 5-2. Trevor Bauer earned his 10th victory and Aristides Aquino went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Yu Darvish took his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 31 home runs and is slugging .528. Aquino is 10-for-24 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Baez leads the Cubs with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .556. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-37 with six doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.67 ERA

Cubs: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.