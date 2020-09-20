The Reds are 13-12 on their home turf. Cincinnati ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .259.
The White Sox are 17-8 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .366.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 45 hits and has 30 RBIs.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 31 extra base hits and is batting .330.
INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.