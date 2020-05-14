Commissioner Rob Manfred cleared the way this month for teams to lay off or reduce the pay of managers, coaches and trainers at both the major league and minor league levels. Full-time scouts, also are covered by Uniform Employee Contracts, could be involved in cutbacks.
Manfred’s move was a response to the season put on hold because of the pandemic. Cincinnati was among the majority of teams that committed to paying full-time employees through May. Other teams had different pay arrangements for staff.
