Cincinnati Reds (15-20, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (15-21, fifth in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-3, 6.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Cincinnati to begin the three game series.

The Athletics are 10-8 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.61, Frankie Montas paces the staff with a mark of 2.75.

The Reds are 6-12 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 54 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Eugenio Suarez leads the club with 10, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 26 RBIs and is batting .229. Robbie Grossman is 4-for-24 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jose Iglesias leads the Reds with 30 hits and has 11 RBIs. Suarez is 8-for-38 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .221 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: day-to-day (left hip contusion), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

