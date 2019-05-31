Washington Nationals (24-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Washington to begin the three game series.

The Reds are 14-13 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Luis Castillo leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Nationals are 11-17 on the road. Washington has a collective .251 this season, led by Howie Kendrick with an average of .328. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 39 RBIs and is batting .279. Derek Dietrich is 10-for-27 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 59 hits and has 15 RBIs. Juan Soto is 17-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .302 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Zach Duke: 10-day IL (calf), Joey Votto: day-to-day (hamstring), Eugenio Suarez: day-to-day (hand), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.