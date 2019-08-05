Los Angeles Angels (56-57, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-58, fourth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (10-4, 2.63 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Sonny Gray. Gray went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Reds are 29-26 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.03, Luis Castillo paces the staff with a mark of 2.70.

The Angels are 27-29 in road games. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .426.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .524. Jose Iglesias is 9-for-28 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Trout leads the Angels with 36 home runs and has 87 RBIs. Matt Thaiss is 9-for-28 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), Felix Pena: 10-day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Luke Bard: day-to-day (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (foot), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.