The Twins are 23-5 in home games. Minnesota has hit 91 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.
The Reds are 13-15 in road games. Cincinnati has hit 87 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Eugenio Suarez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .492.
Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (knee).
Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
