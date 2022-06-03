Reds reinstate veteran lefty Mike Minor from injured list

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds activated veteran left-hander Mike Minor Friday after an an extended stay on the injured list and a rehabilitation assignment in the minor league.
To make room on the roster, the Reds optioned outfielder TJ Friedl to Louisville.
Minor was acquired on March 16 from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett.
The 34-year-old Minor went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA in 28 starts with the Royals last season. He was likely to be moved into a long relief role if he stayed with Kansas City.
Garrett was 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and seven saves in 63 appearances for the Reds last season.
Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 15-10, the sixth-best record in baseball during that span, third-best in the NL.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports