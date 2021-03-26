Strange-Gordon, who spent the last three, mostly injury-plagued seasons with Seattle, hit .281 in 12 spring training games with four RBIs and four stolen bases.
He would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and the chance to earn $600,000 in performance bonuses for games played.
Strange-Gordon won the league batting title in 2015 as the Marlins second baseman and was a two-time All Star.
