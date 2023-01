Reds release Moustakas with $22 million left on deal

The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games for the Reds last season.

CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with $22 million remaining on his contract.

The three-time All-Star was drafted second overall by Kansas City in 2007 and signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 career hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Reds.