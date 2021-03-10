Reds manager David Bell said there were “no indications of any other issues with our team.” Players are tested at least every other day.
The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.
“He was feeling very good about where he was, so hopefully he’ll be back as quick as possible,” Bell said.
The Reds open the regular season April 1.
