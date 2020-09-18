The AL Central-leading White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2008 with a win over the Twins on Thursday night.

Their momentum hit a snag as Stiever (0-1) got hit hard in his first major league road appearance. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed Winker’s shot and solo homers by Joey Votto, Nick Castellanos and Tucker Barnhart.

Tyler Mahle (2-2) got his first win since Aug. 28, allowing four hits and fanning eight in 5 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5, 1st game

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 2, 2nd game

PITTSBURGH — Cardinals rookie Dylan Carlson’s three-run homer capped a six-run outburst in the sixth inning against mistake-prone Pittsburgh, helping St. Louis to a doubleheader sweep.

The Cardinals took the opener behind home runs from Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill and just enough pitching to overcome four errors.

St. Louis, playing its third doubleheader in five days, moved to .500 (24-24) with the win to remain in the mix for a playoff spot.

Andrew Miller (1-1) struck out the side in the top of the sixth to earn the win.

Chad Kuhl (1-3) cruised through five innings.

All six runs in the inning were unearned as the Pirates lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Bryan Reynolds hit a long home run off St. Louis starter Daniel Ponce de Leon that ended up in the Allegheny River but otherwise the Pirates mustered little offense.

Wong started Game 1 with his second career leadoff home run. O’Neill added a two-run shot in the third off Trevor Williams (1-8) and St. Louis escaped when the Pirates left the bases loaded in the seventh.

PHILLIES 7, BLUE JAYS 0, 1st game

PHILLIES 8, BLUE JAYS 7, 2nd game

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run double and scored the go-ahead run on an error following Alec Bohm’s infield single, helping Philadelphia rally to beat Toronto and earn their first doubleheader sweep in eight years.

Zach Eflin struck out nine in a four-hitter and Harper went deep in Philadelphia’s win in the opener.

Rafael Marchan hit his first career homer as a professional, a three-run drive in the fourth that tied it at 5. That came after Mickey Moniak, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft, lined a single to right for his first hit in the majors.

Randal Grichuk’s sacrifice fly gave the Jays a 6-5 lead in the fifth and Connor Brogdon walked No. 9 batter Danny Jansen on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, forcing in another run.

Rafael Dolis (2-2) struck out Andrew McCutchen looking with runners on second and third for the second out in the sixth. Harper hit a drive high off the wall in left-center, driving in two. Bohm followed with a grounder to second baseman Joe Panik. He beat the throw to Dolis covering first and the ball got away for an error, allowing Harper to score.

Brogdon (1-0) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first career win. Hector Neris finished for his fifth save in eight chances.

Teoscar Hernandez blasted his 15th homer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Santiago Espinal had RBI singles.

In the opener, Eflin (3-2) threw 92 pitches for his third career shutout and fifth complete game, though this one was seven innings.

Harper connected for his third homer in two games to ignite a five-run fifth against Robbie Ray (2-5).

Philadelphia hadn’t won a doubleheader since Sept. 9, 2012. against Colorado, going 0-12-9 before rallying for the sweep.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0, 1st game

MARLINS 14, NATIONALS 3, 2nd game

MIAMI — Brian Anderson tied a franchise record with three homers and drove in seven runs to help Miami earn a doubleheader split with Washington.

Anderson’s third homer was a three-run shot in the sixth inning against infielder-outfielder Brock Holt, pitching in a mop-up role. Anderson also homered leading off the second and hit a three-run shot in the fifth, increasing his season total to nine homers.

Corey Dickerson hit a solo homer for the Marlins, who remained in second place in the NL East as they chase their first playoff berth since 2003.

The Marlins matched their season-high run total after they were shut out in the opener. Erick Fedde allowed one hit in six innings as Washington beat highly touted rookie Sixto Sanchez (3-2).

Sanchez allowed eight hits and five runs in four innings.

Fedde (2-3) walked two, hit a batter and matched a career high in innings, lowering his ERA from 5.06 to 4.36.

Washington’s Wil Crowe (0-2), making his third career start, allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

RAYS 2, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE — Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 over five innings to help Tampa Bay beat Alex Cobb and Baltimore.

Glasnow (4-1) allowed one run, four hits and a pair of walks.

Cobb (1-5) gave up two runs and four hits over six innings. Despite those solid numbers, the right-hander fell to 0-4 against the team he pitched for six seasons through 2017.

Austin Hays led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run, but Glasnow and the Rays bullpen allowed nothing more. Ryan Sherriff worked the ninth to earn his first big league save.

INDIANS 1, TIGERS 0

DETROIT — Zach Plesac pitched impressively into the eighth inning, and Brad Hand worked out of a jam in the ninth to send Cleveland past Detroit.

Francisco Lindor drove in the game’s only run with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly, and Plesac (4-2) yielded five hits in 7 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.85. He struck out 11 with one walk.

James Karinchak struck out Miguel Cabrera with two on to end the eighth. Hand allowed a one-out triple by Daz Cameron but struck out Jorge Bonifacio and Niko Goodrum to end it. It was Hand’s 13th save in 13 chances.

Cleveland has won two in a row after an eight-game losing streak.

BRAVES 15, METS 2

NEW YORK — Freddie Freeman added three more hits to his burgeoning MVP campaign, Ozzie Albies hit two of Atlanta’s six homers and the Braves battered Mets pitching in a rout that thrust them closer to a third consecutive NL East title.

Max Fried (7-0) breezed through five innings . The left-hander hasn’t allowed a home run since Sept. 10 last year.

Freeman laced a two-run double and Marcell Ozuna followed with a long two-run homer in the second off Steven Matz (0-5).

Atlanta pounded out 17 hits and opened a four-game lead over second-place Miami, which lost at home to Washington.

The most effective pitcher for the Mets was veteran third baseman Todd Frazier, who tossed a 1-2-3 ninth that included a called strikeout of Adam Duvall.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley also went deep for Atlanta.

CUBS 1, TWINS 0

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks tossed eight innings of three-hit, shutout ball to outduel Rich Hill, and the Cubs edged Minnesota for their fifth straight win.

Hendricks stuck out 10 and walked one before Jeremy Jeffress worked around two walks in the ninth for his eighth save.

Willson Contreras’ sharp RBI single in the first accounted for the only run off the 40-year-old Hill, who walked the first two Cubs batters and then settled in.

Hendricks (6-4) retired 12 Twins hitters in a row during a stretch from the second until Josh Donaldson’s bloop single with two outs in the sixth.

The first-place Cubs’ lead in the NL Central is five games over St. Louis, which swept a doubleheader from Pittsburgh.

The Twins remained three games behind the first-place White Sox in the AL Central.

Hill (2-2) allowed one run and three hits while walking two and striking out five in seven innings.

