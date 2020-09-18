The Reds are 12-11 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .264.
The White Sox are 16-7 on the road. Chicago has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .505.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 30 extra base hits and 51 RBIs.
INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
