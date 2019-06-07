Cincinnati Reds (28-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (35-27, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Cincinnati will play at Citizens Bank Park Friday.

The Phillies are 20-11 in home games. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Reds are 13-18 on the road. Cincinnati’s lineup has 85 home runs this season, Derek Dietrich leads the club with 17 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 44 RBIs and is batting .250. Scott Kingery is 10-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 61 hits and has 40 RBIs. Nick Senzel is 14-for-43 with seven doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 5-5, .285 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Zach Eflin: 10-day IL (back), Seranthony Dominguez: day-to-day (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.