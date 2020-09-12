BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Luis Castillo. Castillo threw nine innings, surrendering one run on two hits with six strikeouts against St. Louis.
The Cardinals are 12-11 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .336 is fifth in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .454.
The Reds have gone 14-17 against division opponents. Cincinnati has hit 66 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the club with 12, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with five home runs and is slugging .373.
Castellanos leads the Reds with 38 hits and is batting .238.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back), Mike Moustakas: (foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.