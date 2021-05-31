Twins: OF Trevor Larnach, who has batted .357 with two home runs over the past six games, was held out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his foot against the Royals on Sunday. The rookie was placed in a walking boot following the game. “He’s not moving around great and that is why he is not playing,” Baldelli said. ... OF Byron Buxton (right hip strain) is running on the treadmill but the team wants to see how he “decelerates” before getting him back in the lineup. “He’s making great progress,” Baldelli said.